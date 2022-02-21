Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 191.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 399,958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

