Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,281 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

