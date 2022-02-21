Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SMSI stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

