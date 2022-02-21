Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16,830.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

