Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of BOLT stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
