SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1,616.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS opened at $68.45 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

