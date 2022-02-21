Man Group plc Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.31 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.