Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 402,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $30,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.07.

RL stock opened at $126.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.