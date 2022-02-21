MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.62. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

