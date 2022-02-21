MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,080,000 after buying an additional 636,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

