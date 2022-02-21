Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $48,884,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,347.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 779,376 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Snap by 198.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,172,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $22,161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock worth $48,492,710.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

