MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $174.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

