4,249 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ESE stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.