NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 191,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 115.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $187.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

