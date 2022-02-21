Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nordson were worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN opened at $229.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.89. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $183.53 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

