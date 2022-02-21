Morgan Stanley Has $71.05 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $71,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $176.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.