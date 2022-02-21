Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.71 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
