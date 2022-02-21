Eaton Vance Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

