Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 18,010 Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

