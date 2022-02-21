Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 162.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDACU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $497,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.82 on Monday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.