Centiva Capital LP Has $229,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $346.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.23 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

