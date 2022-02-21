9,239 Shares in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of MIDU opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

