Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 9,434 Shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of QARP opened at $40.25 on Monday. X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

Get X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.