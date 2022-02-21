Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Personalis by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.