Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

