Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.49 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $322.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.95.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

