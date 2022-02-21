5,040 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 131.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $6,546,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eHealth by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $14.54 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

