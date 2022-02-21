1,042 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $29,938,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several analysts have commented on AVY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

