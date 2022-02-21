Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 15,442 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,222,000 after buying an additional 282,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,568,000 after acquiring an additional 154,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

