2,585 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $244.10 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

