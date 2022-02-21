Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.80 on Monday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

