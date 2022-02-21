Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

