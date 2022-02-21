Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Carvana stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $125.25 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

