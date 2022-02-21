iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IUSV opened at $73.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.
