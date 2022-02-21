Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,647,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $323.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

