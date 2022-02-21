Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $217.81 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.79 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

