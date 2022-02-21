Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $498.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.43 and its 200 day moving average is $629.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

