Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,472 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Capri by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

