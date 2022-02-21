Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 412,885 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,885 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.21 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

