California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.