California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $2,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $137.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

