Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 21,621 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

