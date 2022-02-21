Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

