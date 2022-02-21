Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter.
BIZD opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $18.03.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).
