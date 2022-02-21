Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $532,000 Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Separately, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SFY opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
Further Reading
