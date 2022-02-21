Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alteryx (AYX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alteryx (NYSE: AYX):

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $159.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00.

2/1/2022 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

1/27/2022 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00.

1/12/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

