iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $156.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.