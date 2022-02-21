Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $312.97

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 312.97 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 313.80 ($4.25), with a volume of 55371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.80 ($4.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

Get Ascential alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 403.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.