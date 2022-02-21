Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,894 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

