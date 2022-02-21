Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $204.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $183.75 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.