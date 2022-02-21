Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Select Medical by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.30 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.